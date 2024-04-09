Eid el-Fitr: PDP Felicitates Muslim Faithful, Seeks Continuous Prayers For Nat’l Growth

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has felicitated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2024 Eid el-Fitr celebration.

Damagun in his congratulatory statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Hon Yusuf Dingyadi, and made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto enjoined Muslims to reflect on the Ramadan fasting lessons on virtues, sympathy and brotherhoods in their lives as well as continued prayers for national growth and stability.

He advised faithfuls to discourage all forms of criminal activities and other social vices in the society.

Damagun appealed to parents and guardians to continue to discharge their God-given responsibilities to their children and wards.

According to him, Ramadan is a holy month which is a period that teaches pity for the less privileged, devotion to Almighty God for guidance, forgiveness and blessings are practised for thirty days through fasting and prayers.

The party chairman urged Nigerians to stand together as people, and a nation to build trust, confidence and respect for one another through reconciliation, forgiveness and support in order to move forward.

The teaching of Ramadan should always be with us; increase fear of God in our hearts, and pity to less privileged and weak ones amongst us in order to achieve our goals and continue to be blessed by Almighty God.

”Let not deviate to our old practices after Ramadan, but rather implored ways to sustain our worship and devotion, hoping for a great nation of political unity, cohesion and progress away from political indifferences.

” We must forgive with sincerity of hope to one another in order to move ahead with committed efforts of building respect and dignity towards having a peaceful united Nigeria, ” Damagun said.

He added that PDP congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah and prayed for continued divine intervention against the suffering and ingenuity of poor leadership of those who want to return the country to the threshold of hatred, impunity and other political challenges bedevilling the nation.

He underscored the importance of standing together through support and goodwill to overcome our fear and face issues of insecurity challenges, especially banditry activities, and other insecurity matters facing the generality of our people across the country.

The party chairman emphasised that Nigerians are in dire need of security, protection and guidance on their survival not bad governance and insensitive