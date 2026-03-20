Eid-el-Fitr: OYOSUBEB Chairman Felicitates Muslims Faithful

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, has congratulated Muslims across the State on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr festival.

In a goodwill message issued and made available to New Telegraph, Adeniran described Eid-el-Fitr as a moment of deep reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the values of discipline, compassion, sacrifice, and unity demonstrated throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

He commended the Muslim community for their steadfastness and devotion during the fast, noting that their spiritual exercise has contributed to the moral strengthening of society.

Adeniran urged all Muslims to continue embodying the virtues learnt during Ramadan and channel them towards building a more peaceful, tolerant, and progressive Oyo State.

He emphasised that the spirit of Eid offers an opportunity to reinforce communal harmony and strengthen social cohesion.

The OYOSUBEB Chairman also reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to ensuring quality basic education across the state, stressing that the development of children remains a collective responsibility that thrives on peace and unity.

He called on parents and guardians to use the festive season to guide their children towards positive values and encourage them to remain focused as schools prepare to resume for the next academic year.

“On behalf of the Board, I extend heartfelt felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters. May the blessings of Eid-el-Fitr fill every home with joy, and may Oyo State continue to enjoy peace, growth, and divine favour,” Adeniran said.