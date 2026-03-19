Eid-el-Fitr: Otu Felicitates Muslims, Enjoins Love, Compassion

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful across the state and Nigeria as they join millions of believers around the world to celebrate the joyous festival of Eid al-Fitr.

In a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, the governor commended the Muslim community for successfully completing the sacred observance of Ramadan, a period devoted to fasting, prayer, reflection and charity, which he described as one of the most profound demonstrations of spiritual discipline and devotion.

Otu noted that the conclusion of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr represent a moment of spiritual triumph and renewal, urging the faithful to preserve and sustain the virtues of humility, compassion, sacrifice and generosity imbued during the holy month.

“Eid-el-Fitr is a celebration that embodies the noblest ideals of faith and humanity,” the governor stated. “It is a time that reminds us of the power of sacrifice, the beauty of compassion, and the enduring value of extending love and kindness to those around us, particularly the less privileged in our society.”

He further observed that “the festival offers a unique opportunity for Nigerians across religious and ethnic divides to strengthen the bonds of unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” noting that “these values remain indispensable to the progress and stability of both Cross River State and the nation at large.”

Governor Otu reiterated that his administration remains firmly committed to fostering a society anchored on inclusiveness, justice and equal opportunity for all citizens, irrespective of religious affiliation, while continuing to pursue policies that promote social harmony and collective prosperity.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion,” the governor remarked, “let us renew our commitment to peace, mutual understanding and service to humanity. Our strength as a people lies in our unity, our shared aspirations and our collective resolve to build a society where every citizen can thrive.”

He therefore urged Muslim faithful to mark the festival with gratitude, moderation and generosity, while praying that the blessings of Eid bring enduring peace, renewed hope and abundant prosperity to Cross River State and the entire nation.