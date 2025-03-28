Eid-El-Fitr: Osun NSCDC Deploys 1,750 Personnel

Share

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Igbalawole Sotiyo, has ordered round-the-clock security across the State to ensure a peaceful Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

According to the Command spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, Sotiyo gave this directive during a strategic meeting with Area Commanders and Divisional Officers at the Command headquarters.

He disclosed that 1,750 personnel have been deployed from various units, including the Special Female Squad, Swift Action Response, Anti-Vandalism Unit, Armed Squad, Crisis Management, Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Unit.

These Officers will be engaged in overt and covert operations, securing praying grounds, shopping malls, recreation centers, motor parks, and critical national assets and infrastructure to guarantee public safety during the celebrations.

The Commandant emphasized the importance of synergy with other security agencies in the state, urging personnel to discharge their duties with diligence and professionalism to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He reassured the public, particularly the Muslim faithful and travelers in the Osun State, that the NSCDC remains committed to protecting lives and safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure.

“I urge the good people of Osun State to remain security conscious. Please report any suspicious activities by individuals or groups to the nearest security agency,” Sotiyo advised.

On behalf of the officers and men of the NSCDC, the Commandant extended his heartfelt felicitations to all Muslim faithful, urging them to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and progress in the state and the country at large.

