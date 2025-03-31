Eid-El-Fitr: Osun Leaders Preach Unity, Peace For Rapid Dev’t

Share

As Muslims around the world mark the end of Ramadan with the joyous celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, the Chief Imam of Kajola Land, Osun State Jimoh Idowu, has called on residents to sustain the spirit of love, peace, and unity fostered during the holy month.

Speaking during the Eid celebration on Sunday, the cleric emphasized the importance of carrying the values of togetherness and compassion beyond the festive period, urging the community to remain steadfast in building a prosperous society.

Addressing the congregation, Imam Idowu noted that the lessons of Ramadan, which are sacrifice, patience, and love,e should not be abandoned after Eid but should continue to guide the actions and relationships of residents.

“We must let love, peace, and unity be our guiding principles, not just during Eid but every day of our lives. When we unite as one family, challenges become easier to overcome, and development becomes achievable,” Idowu said.

He encouraged residents to use the occasion to reflect on their relationships with one another and make amends where necessary, urging them to continue acts of kindness and compassion as demonstrated throughout the fasting period.

In his remarks, the Baale of Kajola, Yunusa Kabiru, echoed the Imam’s message, emphasizing that the sense of peace and love fostered during Ramadan should extend beyond the festivities.

He called on residents to put aside differences and maintain the spirit of unity that characterized the holy month.

“As custodians of this land, it is our responsibility to promote an environment where love and peace prevail. We must put aside whatever divides us and focus on building a united Kajola.

“This is the spirit of Eid and the message we should carry with us always,” Kabiru said.

Kabiru also explained the need for communal cooperation and urged the youth to uphold peaceful practices and show respect for elders.

He noted that sustaining peace is vital for attracting development projects and fostering a sense of belonging among residents.

Similarly, the Asiwaju of Kajola Land, Ayobami Agboola, reiterated the importance of community support and collective growth, noting that the conclusion of Ramadan should not mark the end of acts of unity and solidarity.

“Our strength as a community lies in our ability to stay united despite challenges. Let us continue to support one another, foster mutual respect, and remain committed to the growth of Kajola. Only through unity can we make meaningful progress,” Agboola said.

The Eid celebration in Kajola witnessed a large turnout of residents who gathered to mark the occasion with prayers and festivities, reflecting on the teachings of Ramadan and the leaders’ call for enduring love and harmony.

