Eid-El-Fitr: Oluwo Calls For Unity, Condemns Killing Of Northerners In Edo

Amidst the joyous celebration of Eid in Iwo, Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has reiterated his commitment to peace and unity among Nigerians.

Speaking at the Eid prayer ground shortly after observing the prayer, the monarch emphasized love, togetherness, and the need to transcend ethnic and religious differences.

The Oluwo urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Eid by fostering love and unity, adding that the blessings of the festive period should not be restricted to a single month.

Reflecting on the significance of Ramadan, the monarch called on Muslims to sustain the purity and discipline displayed during the holy month throughout the year.

He noted the importance of maintaining righteous conduct beyond Ramadan and avoiding a return to bad habits after the celebration.

“During Ramadan, people stay away from sins and bad vices. They should continue that for the rest of the year. They should not be holy only during the month of Ramadan but live according to what God has commanded at all times,” he advised.

Reacting to the recent killing of Northerners in Edo State, the Oluwo condemned the act, describing it as a grave injustice and a threat to national unity.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding the lives of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or background.

“I strongly condemn the killings. All forms of injustice are unacceptable. Investigations have revealed that they were merely hunters. This is not right at all.

“Nigerians must be protected. Yorubas are free to live in the North, and Northerners are free to live here.

We are all Nigerians, and as long as we share one passport, every Nigerian should be safe and secure,” he declared.

The monarch also expressed his philosophy of universal leadership, explaining that he considers himself a father figure to all Nigerians residing within his domain.

“When people see me, they call me Emir. What I tell them is that any Sokoto man living in Iwo, I am his Sultan.

“The Sultan of Sokoto should be the Oluwo to any Iwo son living in Sokoto. A Kano man living in Iwo, I am his Emir.

“An Igbo man living here, I am his Awujale. This philosophy is about love and acceptance,” he emphasized.

