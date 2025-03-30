Eid-El-Fitr: Olukoyede Urges Nigerians To Reject Corruption

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has congratulated Muslims across Nigeria on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr.

In his message, Olukoyede urged Nigerians to embrace the values of self-denial, discipline, sacrifice, love, and purity that Ramadan promotes, emphasizing that these principles should guide daily life and strengthen the nation’s fight against corruption.

The EFCC boss expressed his belief in Nigerians’ resilience, stating that the country has what it takes to defeat economic and financial crimes.

“Nigerians are stronger than corruption. No corrupt act can break our common resolve and determination. We have all it takes to confront and conquer economic and financial crimes,” he said.

Olukoyede called on citizens to let the lessons of Ramadan motivate a deeper commitment to rejecting corrupt practices, adding that the values of love, peace, and joy celebrated during Eid should inspire a renewed dedication to transparency and accountability.

“At Eid-el-Fitr, Allah’s benevolence and sacrifice are greatly magnified. May the lessons of love, peace, joy, and celebration of the festival abide in us and imbue in us a greater desire to shun corrupt practices,” he added.

Assuring Nigerians of the EFCC’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, Olukoyede highlighted that the anti-graft agency is becoming increasingly effective and efficient in tackling economic and financial crimes.

He reiterated that the fight against corruption is progressing as planned, with the commission working to eliminate fraudulent practices and promote accountability in governance.

As Nigerians celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the EFCC chairman urged all citizens to uphold the principles of honesty and integrity, stressing that a collective fight against corruption will create a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria.

