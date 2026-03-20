Eid-el-Fitr: Okpebholo Felicitates Muslim Faithful

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful in the State and across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, celebrating the successful completion of Ramadan.

This is as he called on Nigerians to embrace the values of sacrifice, compassion, tolerance, and selflessness demonstrated during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, Okpebholo commended the Muslim community for their devotion, discipline, and spiritual commitment throughout the period of fasting, prayers, and acts of charity.

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He stressed that the virtues cultivated during Ramadan are essential for fostering a peaceful, united, and prosperous society.

The governor urged Muslims to sustain these virtues beyond the Ramadan period, promoting coexistence and reinforcing societal unity.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, economic development, and the welfare of all Edo residents, emphasising that collective unity is key to achieving sustainable progress.

“The values of sacrifice, compassion, tolerance, and selflessness exemplified during Ramadan are critical for building harmony and mutual respect among citizens, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

“Eid-el-Fitr is a time of joy, reflection, and gratitude. Let us celebrate in peace, extend love to one another, and remain steadfast in our shared responsibility to build a better Edo State.”