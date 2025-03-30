Eid-El-Fitr: Okpebholo Assures Muslims Of Safety

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured Muslims in the State that his administration will continue to promote policies and programs that foster peace and unity among people of all faiths.

Governor Okpebholo made this remark when he hosted Muslim faithful who visited the Government House in Benin City to pay him a Sallah homage as part of 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Represented by his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring peace in the State.

He disclosed that security agencies have been directed to identify and arrest all perpetrators involved in the recent killing of travelers in Uromi.

He called on Muslims in the state to continue praying for peace and development, assuring them that Edo remains a fertile ground for investors and businesses to thrive.

“Edo is a peaceful State and will remain so. We will continue to implement policies that promote peaceful coexistence among everyone who lives and does business here,” he said.

The Governor also urged Muslims to uphold the lessons learned during Ramadan, emphasizing that Nigeria can only develop when “citizens remain peaceful, kind, patient, respect constituted authority, pray for their leaders, and always do what is right.”

“Security agencies have already made some arrests, and they have been given marching orders to ensure that all suspects involved in the barbaric act in Uromi are brought to justice,” he added.

Earlier, in his Sallah message, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Abdulfatah Enabulele, commended Governor Okpebholo’s proactive governance and swift response to the Uromi incident, which helped prevent further escalation.

“This is not who we are in Edo. You can see that our northern brothers have always enjoyed peace in their host communities across the state. What happened in Uromi is condemnable, and we strongly condemn it,” the Chief Imam said.

He further praised the Governor for maintaining a good relationship with the Muslim community, noting that this was the first time high-ranking government officials had worshipped with them at the Eid ground since the start of democracy.

“Seeing the Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff here today is a thing of joy. It shows that the governor recognizes us.

“We have also seen improvements in the palliative measures provided during Ramadan, and we are grateful. Additionally, we acknowledge the infrastructural developments across the state under your administration.

“They say caterpillars are dancing everywhere, and we can see them. Well done, Your Excellency,” he said.

The Sallah homage was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Audu; and other dignitaries.

