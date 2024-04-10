Eid-el-Fitr: Obasa Congratulates Muslims, Urges Patriotism For National Prosperity

As Nigerian Muslims celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has joined other faithful in their steadfast belief that Almighty Allah will listen to their supplications and meet their needs at this time.

Obasa’s prayer came in his congratulatory message to Muslims for having the divine privilege from Allah to partake in the Ramadan.

According to Obasa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the Eid-el-Fitr is not just a time to eat and be merry, but a day dedicated for thanksgiving to God for the strength and passion He has given the Muslim faithful.

He said: “It is a day to reflect on the blessings and opportunities that have been granted by Allah just as it is a period to engage in acts of charity and love to one another.

“As emphasised in the Holy Book, Muslims are advised to give at this period and beyond. They are urged to share love and be compassionate while having the consciousness of Allah’s mercy upon us all.

“I congratulate Muslim faithful both in Lagos, Nigeria and the world for the successful conclusion of the Ramadan while praying that Allah hearkens to all our supplications throughout the period with the faith that He will continue to bless our state and country.”

Obasa urged the citizens to mark the festival rededicating their lives to God and doubling their patriotism to the country for national prosperity.

“We all must continue to work hard as we build a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while upholding the lessons that Ramadan brings.

“As Nigerians, regardless of our religious beliefs, we have a country that we aspire to see. We all have to make the country achieve that greatness by being more patriotic and working with the government.

“In the same vein, it has been an upward progression for Lagos. The result of the effective collaboration among the arms of the government is very obvious.

“At the House of Assembly, our pro-people direction has resulted in legislation, motions and resolutions that have brought happiness to the residents of our state. We promise to continue to build on our successes.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues at the House, the management and staff of the Assembly, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a beautiful celebration,” Obasa said.