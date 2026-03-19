As Muslims across Lagos and Nigeria celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has extended warm greetings to the faithful, describing the festival as a season of joy, renewal, and gratitude.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, Obasa described Eid-el-Fitr as “Not just a celebration; it is a reminder of the values of sacrifice, compassion, and unity that Ramadan instills.”

The Speaker used the medium to admonish Nigerians to remain steadfast in supporting President Bola Tinubu, noting that his Renewed Hope Agenda is already delivering measurable progress.

He pointed to the country’s improving economic outlook, with growth figures showing resilience and inflation gradually easing after months of reforms.

He also highlighted the administration’s social protection programmes, which are empowering women, families, and vulnerable groups, alongside initiatives that are opening doors for youth leadership and participation in governance.

“As our dear President steers the ship of Nigeria to the Promised Land, it is our duty as citizens to stand by him with prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan – it is a blueprint that is yielding results across the country.

‘These reforms may be tough, but they are laying the foundation for sustained growth, improved public services, and a stronger Nigeria,” Obasa said.

He concluded by wishing all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration, urging them to carry forward the spirit of Ramadan into everyday life and to remain united in the collective task of building a prosperous nation.