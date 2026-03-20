Eid-el-Fitr: NUJ FCT Chairman Urges Unity, Compassion Among Nigerians

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Grace Ike, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, calling for unity, compassion, and sustained commitment to national cohesion.

In a press statement issued in Abuja, Ike congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, describing the period as one marked by spiritual reflection, self-discipline, sacrifice, and devotion to humanity.

She commended the commitment of Muslim faithful during the fasting period, noting that the values demonstrated promote peaceful coexistence and social harmony in society.

The NUJ chairman urged Muslim journalists and Nigerians at large to sustain the virtues of patience, tolerance, generosity, and compassion imbibed during Ramadan, stressing that such values are essential for strengthening unity and advancing the collective interest of the nation.

Ike also called on Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic background, to embrace unity and mutual respect, describing the country’s diversity as a key strength that must be harnessed for national development.

She further encouraged citizens to extend acts of kindness to the less privileged, noting that the Eid celebration is not only a time for festivity but also a season for sharing and empathy.

She tasked leaders at all levels to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice and service associated with Ramadan, urging them to prioritise inclusive and people-oriented policies that promote accountability and the well-being of citizens.

While wishing Muslims a peaceful and fulfilling celebration, Ike advised residents to celebrate responsibly and in line with public safety guidelines.

She expressed hope that the season would bring renewed unity, peace, and prosperity to Nigeria.