Eid-El-Fitr: NSCDC Deploys 3,500 Personnel In Kwara

Ahead of the anticipated Eid al-Fitr festivities, Umar Mohammed, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant for Kwara State, has deployed 3,500 personnel to several key sites in the state.

Mohammed disclosed that the deployment will cover the entire state, paying particular attention to high-risk regions including black spots, flash points, susceptible targets, and locations with a history of criminal activity.

Umar added that the staff has been tasked with the vital responsibilities of maintaining order, preventing disturbances, and responding quickly to any security concerns that may arise before, during, or following the Sallah celebrations.

The commander stressed that the corps is ready to face down anyone who would like to disturb the calm and threaten the rule of law.

He said: “Additionally, area commanders, divisional officers and heads of tactical units have been instructed to enforce stringent security measures and maintain continuous vigilance over all critical national assets and infrastructure within their jurisdictions.”