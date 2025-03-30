Eid-El-Fitr: NSA Urges Vigilance, Unity Of Purpose

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has emphasized the need for vigilance and a whole-of-society approach in Nigeria’s ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Specifically, the NSA identified unity of purpose and collective action as essential “tools” to defeat enemies of the State, whose nefarious activities threaten national security and public safety.

In a personally signed Eid-el-Fitr message, Ribadu assured Nigerians of the Federal government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or other affiliations.

His words: “Our cooperation against threats to national security is absolutely necessary. On behalf of the management and staff of the Office of the National Security Adviser, I extend heartfelt greetings to Muslims across Nigeria and around the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“This sacred period embodies the virtues of resilience, discipline, and sacrifice. As we celebrate, I urge you to bring these virtues to bear in our collective efforts to strengthen national security.

“Your cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other threats remains vital in ensuring peace and stability across our nation, particularly in our commitment to a ‘whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.’

“Therefore, the continued collaboration between the government, religious leaders, communities, and security agencies in combating terrorism and extremism remains paramount.

“The celebration of Eid-el-Fitr serves as a moment for deep reflection, gratitude, and a renewed commitment to peace and national unity. It is thus pertinent for Muslims and all Nigerians to come together in unity, embracing the core principles of love and togetherness that are essential for our national progress.

“Peace, unity, and compassion are the core values underpinning the true spirit of Eid-el-Fitr; therefore, Nigerians must continue to uphold the virtues of empathy, kindness, and tolerance during the festivities and beyond.”

He continued: “I appeal to all Nigerians to remain vigilant against any forces that threaten our peace. Together, we can build a Nigeria where all citizens, irrespective of their faith, can live in harmony and prosperity.

“Our diversity is our strength, and despite the challenges we face as a nation, we remain united by a shared commitment to peace and stability.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and this office uphold these values, and under my leadership, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians, regardless of background or faith.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to enhance Nigeria’s resilience against terrorism and violent extremism while promoting peaceful coexistence and national security. I wish you all a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”

