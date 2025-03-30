Eid-El-Fitr: Northern CAN Felicitates Muslims, Condemns Killing Of 16 Travellers In Edo

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Rev. John Joseph Hayab and Bishop Mohammed Naga, the Chairman and Secretary of Northern CAN, the association acknowledged the significance of the spiritual activities observed during Ramadan, emphasizing that they offer great rewards to those who faithfully adhere to the teachings of the Holy Books.

Alongside its message of goodwill, CAN expressed deep sorrow over the gruesome killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State.

“The pain and anguish their families and loved ones must endure are unbearable, and we can only imagine the depth of their suffering. May God grant them comfort, strength, and solace during this darkest of times,” the statement read.

Condemning the attack as a heinous act of violence, CAN described the brutal killing of innocent citizens as a stain on Nigeria’s collective humanity and called for urgent justice.

“This tragedy should unite us all in our outrage and our determination to ensure that justice is served. As Christians, we stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, recognizing that this act of violence is not just an attack on a particular region but on our shared humanity,” the statement added.

CAN called for calm and urged Nigerians to reject retaliation, warning that revenge would only lead to more chaos and destruction.

“We weep with you, we mourn with you, and we pray with you for an end to this senseless violence,” the association said, extending its deepest condolences to the victims’ families.

It further condemned stereotypes and generalizations that seek to divide Nigerians along religious, ethnic, or regional lines, urging citizens to resist divisive rhetoric that could fuel further conflict.

“Instead, we must work towards a future where every Nigerian can live without fear of violence or persecution, regardless of their location within the federation,” the statement noted.

Demands for Immediate Action

CAN called on security agencies, the Edo State Government, and the Federal Government to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators of the killings are swiftly brought to justice.

“It is crucial that immediate and transparent action is taken to hold those responsible accountable,” CAN stressed, adding that such crimes must not go unpunished.

The association reiterated its commitment to promoting peace and unity in Nigeria, urging religious and community leaders to work together to prevent further bloodshed.

