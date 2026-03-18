Eid el-Fitr: Niger CAN Congratulates Muslims, Calls For Unity, Peace

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah across the State, especially the Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, following the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Chairman of the CAN, Niger State, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in a statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday, urged the Muslim faithful to prioritise peaceful co-existence with people of other religions.

The Chairman, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, then appealed to the faithful to ensure they sustain the already existing unity and peace in the state.

According to him, “just as enshrined in the teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith that is centred on peace, love, discipline, and humility, we call on you all to prioritise peaceful co-existence with people of other religions so that together we can all live in peace and harmony.”

“As Eid al-Fitr, signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan, we pray the Almighty God to grant our dear Governor and other leaders the grace to continue to serve humanity selflessly.”

Furthermore, Bishop Yohanna then called on Nigerlites to use the end of Ramadan and the ongoing Lenten season to pray for the country’s continued peace, unity, and prosperity.