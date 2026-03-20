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March 20, 2026
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Eid-el-Fitr: NBA Felicitates Muslims Faithful

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The congratulatory mesaage was contained in a press statement issued by the NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN.

Rejoicing with Muslims across the world, the NBA described Eid-el-Fitr as a reminder of the virtues of sacrifice, discipline, compassion and devotion to Almighty Allah.

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Osigwe noted that the Ramadan period, observed through fasting, prayer and acts of charity, reinforces values that align with the ideals of justice, equity and service to humanity.

This is as he prayed that the celebration would bring hope, abundant blessings and lasting peace to every home.

“As families and communities gather in celebration, sharing meals, offering prayers and extending kindness to the less privileged, we urge all Nigerians to embrace the enduring lessons of Ramadan by promoting peace, tolerance and unity in our nation.

“At a time when our country continues to navigate complex social and economic challenges, the spirit of Eid calls on us all, regardless of faith or background, to renew our commitment to justice, compassion and nation-building,” the association stated.

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