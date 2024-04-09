Eid-El-Fitr: Nasarawa Govt Seeks Prayers For Economic Recovery, Support For Tinubu

The Acting Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe has enjoined Muslims in the state to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr with sober reflection and pray for the economic recovery and prosperity of the nation.

He also urged the people of the state to support the leadership of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government whose effort is geared towards the restoration of the nation’s economy.

In a massage he personally aigned and made available to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, the acting Governor of Nasarawa state also enjoined Muslim to re-affirm their obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the Qu’ran and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalahu Alihi Wasallam).

He urged the people of the state to pray for leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God by epitomizing the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity.

The acting Governor said: “As we celebrate, I beseach you to re-affirm your obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the noble Qu’ran and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalahu Alihi Wasallam).

“It is also an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God by epitomizing the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity”

“Let me also use this special occasion to call on my dear people of Nasarawa state to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity”

He further called on the people of the state to be vigilant and obey traffic regulations, just as he tasked the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and other security agencies to intensify enforcement of the laws during the festivity.