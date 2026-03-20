Eid-el-Fitr: LP Calls For Sober Reflection

Labour Party (LP) has called on Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Fitr festival for sober reflection on the state of the country and the role they will play in building a better future.

The Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, in a message to Muslim faithful, said every Nigeria share a collective responsibility to contribute towards making Nigeria work.

“While we acknowledge the challenges confronting our nation – from insecurity to economic hardship – it is important that we do not lose hope.

“I remain confident that, with unity of purpose and renewed commitment, there shall indeed be light at the end of the tunnel,” Usman stated.

She noted that Eid-el-Fitr marks the successful completion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, sacrifice, and deep spiritual reflection, adding that the period “Embodies the virtues of discipline, compassion and devotion – values that are essential not only to individual growth but also to national development.”

The former Finance Minister added that as Nigerians look to leaders for direction and accountability, they should also recognise their individual obligations as citizens “To uphold the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism.”

She called for recommitment to the ideals of peace, unity, and progress.

“Let us reflect on how far we have come as a nation and, more importantly, what each of us can do to make Nigeria better than we met it,” Senator Usman demanded.