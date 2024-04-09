Eid-el-Fitr: Let’s Make Ramadan Experience Our Lifestyle, Fadahunsi Urges Muslims

The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District in the Senate, Francis Fadahunsi, has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

The federal lawmaker also urged them to imbibe and retain the month-long fast virtues of self-denial, dedication, love and the right way of living, which are among the lessons of Ramadan.

Fadahunsi, who gave the charge in a Sallah message signed by his Media Adviser; Sam Segun-Progress, said the godly lifestyle adopted by people during Ramadan would make the world a better place, if all can adopt it, even after the fast has been completed.

The Senator rejoiced with the Muslim faithful and commended them for their commitment, selflessness and exhibition of unconventional love during the fast, urging them to continue to pray for peace and progress of the country in general and Osun State in particular.

He said, ” The love, selflessness, unity of purpose and commitment shown during this fast if we can continue with it, will surely get us to our destination faster than imagined.

“I encourage Muslim faithful not to relent in their prayers for the leaders and the nation,” adding that it is only through prayers and hard work that Nigeria can get out of the current situation the country’s economy is grappling with.

Fadahunsi also used the occasion to call for more sacrifice from the leaders and greater commitment to the welfare of the citizens.