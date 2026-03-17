Eid-El-Fitr: Kwara Govt Begins March Salary Payments

On Tuesday, the Kwara State Government commenced the payment of March salaries to civil servants ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The development was contained in a press statement issued on the government’s official Facebook page.

According to the state government, the move is to ease financial pressure on workers during the festive period.

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The statement emphasised the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and sustaining a tradition of timely salary payments, especially during major festive periods.

“Eid al-Fitr: In line with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s longstanding tradition, the Kwara State Government has commenced the payment of March salary to the civil servants in the state to enable them to meet their needs, during the forthcoming Eid celebration.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has continued to maintain a leadership style that puts smiles on the faces of Kwarans, including civil servants,” the statement read.