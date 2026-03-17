New Telegraph

March 17, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Eid-El-Fitr: Kwara Govt…

Eid-El-Fitr: Kwara Govt Begins March Salary Payments

NGF Mourns Victims Of Niger, Kwara Terror Attacks

NGF Mourns Victims Of Niger, Kwara Terror Attacks

On Tuesday, the Kwara State Government commenced the payment of March salaries to civil servants ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The development was contained in a press statement issued on the government’s official Facebook page.

According to the state government, the move is to ease financial pressure on workers during the festive period.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO

The statement emphasised the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and sustaining a tradition of timely salary payments, especially during major festive periods.

“Eid al-Fitr: In line with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s longstanding tradition, the Kwara State Government has commenced the payment of March salary to the civil servants in the state to enable them to meet their needs, during the forthcoming Eid celebration.

“Governor AbdulRazaq has continued to maintain a leadership style that puts smiles on the faces of Kwarans, including civil servants,” the statement read.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

A Second Term For Tinubu’ll Stabilise Nigeria Politically –Bassey
Read Next

Portable Cries Out Over Low Music Streaming Income