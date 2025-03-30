Share

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has urged the Muslim faithful to harness the lessons of Ramadan fasting to promote unity and peace among the State’s diverse ethnic groups.

Speaking after the Eid-El-Fitr prayer held at Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja on Sunday, Governor Ododo emphasized the importance of reflecting on the values of compassion, peace, and progress learned during Ramadan to drive the State’s development.

Ododo expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the people of Kogi State and thanked the citizens for their support and cooperation.

He reiterated his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises and encouraged the people to continue embodying the lessons of Ramadan.

Imam Dhahir Hussaini, in his Eid-El-Fitr sermon, reminded Muslims to fear God and remain steadfast in their obedience.

He cautioned against associating anything with God and emphasized the importance of accountability for one’s actions.

Ododo also called on the people of Kogi State to join hands with his administration to build a state that every indigene can be proud of.

With his vision for a prosperous and united Kogi State, Governor Ododo is committed to leading by example and prioritizing loyalty and dedication to service.

