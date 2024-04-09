Eid-El-Fitr: Kalu Congratulates Muslims, Urges Prayers, Faith In Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on the occasion of 2024 Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

Kalu, in his Sallah message issued by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful to continue to devote themselves to prayers for unity, peaceful coexistence and progress of the nation.

He called on Nigerians to use the occasion to promote national integration, and continue keeping faith with the leadership of the country, assuring that the country would soon witness the type of greatness desired by citizens.

The deputy speaker who stated that the efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to transform the economy are yielding results also advised Nigerians to remain steadfast and united while the country’s leaders work for its progress.

Kalu said, “I congratulate all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fast in the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr celebration. I call on Nigerians to use the occasion to promote national integration and continue keeping faith in the leadership of the country, as the country will soon witness the type of greatness desired by citizens.

“The efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration to transform the economy is yielding positive results. The citizens should remain steadfast and united, while the country’s leaders work for its progress. Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, hence the citizens, especially Muslims at this time, should pray assiduously for the country and its leaders and continuous peaceful coexistence.”