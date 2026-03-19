Eid-el-Fitr: Inuwa Yahaya Seeks Sustained Prayers, Unity

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for sustained prayers and unity among Nigerians as the country navigates socioeconomic challenges.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message, the Governor urged citizens not to lose hope but remain steadfast in faith and collective resolve.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its current difficulties and emerge stronger.

Yahaya emphasised the importance of prayer for peace, unity and prosperity, especially as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“At this critical time, we must pray for a peaceful and credible process and for wisdom for our leaders,” he said.

The Governor, who also chairs the Northern States Governors’ Forum, appealed to citizens to promote peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.