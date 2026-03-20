Eid-el-Fitr: IGP Orders Nationwide Deployment Of Officers

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr across the country on Friday, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu has ordered the deployment of tactical assets to ensure the safety and security of lives and property nationwide.

This is as the IGP extended his congratulatory message to Muslim faithful across Nigeria, applauding them on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

Speaking in a press statement issued by the Force Spokesperson, Anthony Placid, the IGP directed Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to implement comprehensive security measures during the festive period.

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The directive includes the strategic deployment of tactical teams and intelligence operatives, as well as the mobilisation of the Special Intervention Squad and conventional police personnel to Eid prayer grounds and other critical infrastructure.

Disu also urged members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines.

The statement reads, “Operational measures include strategic deployment of tactical teams and intelligence operatives, deployment of the Special Intervention Squad and conventional police personnel to Eid prayer grounds and critical infrastructure, and increased presence at highways, motor parks, recreational centres, and other public spaces to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations.

“The Inspector-General further ordered heightened visibility policing, coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance operations, and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties to proactively deter criminal activities and respond swiftly to any emerging threats.