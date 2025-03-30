Eid-El-Fitr: IBEDC Felicitates Customers, Urges Safe, Responsible Energy Use

Share

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a statement, IBEDC urged its customers to prioritize safety in their use of electricity, emphasizing the need to avoid unsafe practices such as illegal connections, overloading sockets, and improper handling of electrical appliances to prevent hazards.

“As we mark the successful completion of Ramadan, we celebrate with the Muslim faithful and wish everyone a peaceful and fulfilling celebration.

“In the spirit of this festive season, we urge all our customers to prioritize safety in their use of electricity.

“Please avoid unsafe practices such as illegal connections, overloading sockets, and improper handling of electrical appliances to prevent hazards.

“Let us all work together to ensure a safe and incident-free celebration. We also encourage our customers to fulfill their payment obligations promptly to enable us to serve them better.

“IBEDC provides multiple convenient payment channels, including our online platforms (IBEDC Pay App), banks, and designated payment agents. Please take advantage of these channels to avoid service disruptions.

“Furthermore, we strongly advise against energy theft in any form, as it is illegal and poses a significant risk to lives and property. Customers are urged to report any suspicious activities related to power theft through our official customer service channels.

“During the Eid-al-Fitr holidays, our offices will remain open during business hours to facilitate payments.

“For any faults, complaints, or inquiries, our dedicated customer care representatives are available via our contact center and social media platforms to ensure prompt resolution.

“Once again, we wish all our customers a happy and safe Eid-al-Fitr celebration. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.”

