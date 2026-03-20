The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has felicitated with the good people of the state on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, March 20.

Governor Yusuf described Eid-el-Fitr as a moment of gratitude, reflection and renewed commitment to the values of faith, unity and compassion, as demonstrated throughout the Ramadan period.

He called on residents to celebrate the Sallah festivities in a peaceful and orderly manner, urging them to avoid actions that could threaten the peace and stability of the state.

The Governor emphasized the importance of sustaining the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and coexistence among the people, irrespective of differences.

He further urged parents and guardians to counsel their wards to be law-abiding and conduct themselves responsibly during the celebrations.

Governor Yusuf also encouraged the people to extend love and support to the less privileged, in line with the teachings of Islam.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, assuring that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration across Kano State.

Governor Yusuf wished the people of Kano a happy, peaceful and blessed Eid-el-Fitr.