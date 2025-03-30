Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Yusuf Calls For Unity, Justice

Share

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended his warm greetings to Muslims in Kano and beyond on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration, urging them to uphold the virtues of patience, compassion, and unity cultivated during Ramadan.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor emphasized the importance of sustaining the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness, encouraging citizens to support the less privileged and promote harmony in their communities.

Governor Yusuf reassures the people of Kano of his administration’s commitment to improving living conditions, ensuring economic growth, social welfare, and infrastructural development.

He also stresses the need for peaceful coexistence among the ethnic and religious groups in the state, describing unity as Kano’s greatest strength.

Addressing the recent killing of Kano indigenes in Edo State, the governor expresses deep sorrow over the tragedy.

He vows that his government will not rest until the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice.

He urges citizens to use the festive period to strengthen family bonds, promote reconciliation, and foster peace.

He also calls on them to emulate the exemplary character of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by upholding justice, honesty, and compassion in all dealings.

