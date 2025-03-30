Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Sule Urges Muslims To Sustain Ramadan Lessons

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has urged Muslims to sustain the lessons learned during Ramadan by upholding virtues of sacrifice and self-restraint.

He gave this admonition shortly after performing the Eid two Raka’at prayers at the Assasul Islam JIBWIS Mosque in his Country home, Gudi, in the Akwanga Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

“Today presents another opportunity for us to witness the grace of God and work together as a people. For those of us who have just completed the Ramadan fast, it is important that we sustain the values we embraced during the holy month,” he said.

“The essence of Ramadan is for us to come together, make sacrifices, and remain obedient to the Almighty God and His teachings through the Prophet. The most important thing is to uphold these teachings and continue practicing them.”

Sule also urged the people of Nasarawa State to continue fostering unity, praying together, and supporting one another in overcoming life’s challenges to promote development.

Earlier, in his sermon during the Eid prayers, Suleiman Barde emphasized the importance of privileged members of society extending a helping hand to the less privileged.

He noted that assisting those in need attracts multiple blessings from Allah, who sees and rewards all acts of benevolence with unfailing precision.

