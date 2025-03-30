Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Mutfwang Calls For Prayers Peace, Unity

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has joined millions of Nigerians in felicitating with the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State and across the nation on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the sacred Ramadan fast.

In a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang urged Muslim faithful to continue offering fervent prayers for peace, unity, and progress in both the state and the nation.

Mutfwang commended the resilience, devotion, and discipline exhibited by the Muslim community throughout the Ramadan period.

He described the holy month as a time of deep reflection, spiritual renewal, and moral fortification, underscoring its significance in strengthening faith and fostering compassion.

“Ramadan is a time when hearts are softened, generosity overflows, and acts of kindness illuminate the path of the less privileged in our society. It reminds us that true wealth is not in material possessions but in the compassion and love we extend to one another,” the Governor said.

He further emphasized the importance of seeking divine guidance for leaders, urging Muslims to remain steadfast in their prayers for wisdom, justice, and good governance at all levels in Nigeria.

“As this sacred month draws to a close, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to you all on behalf of the government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State.

“This season of sacrifice and self-denial has imparted invaluable lessons, shaping our character and reinforcing our faith. I encourage you to sustain the spirit of prayer and intercession for continued peace and prosperity in our dear state and country,” Governor Mutfwang added.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their firm support, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to their welfare, pledging to address governance challenges, enhance security, and mitigate economic hardships with renewed vigor and determination.

“I am particularly pleased that Plateau State is fast reclaiming its reputation as a symbol of peace and a prime destination for tourism. The time has come, and the time is now, for us to unite in purpose, speak with one voice, and embark on a progressive journey toward the Plateau of our dreams.”

On behalf of his family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah and urged them to uphold the values of Ramadan in their daily lives for the greater good of the state and the nation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

