Share

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Sunday joined others to celebrates the Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

In his Eid message, Governor Mbah highlighted the values of faith, togetherness, mercy, and charity as essential principles for nation-building.

Mbah commended Muslims for their dedication to faith, sacrifice, and charity throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor expressed hope that the values cultivated during the fasting period would continue to guide individuals and strengthen national unity.

READ ALSO:

“I congratulate our Muslim brethren on the successful journey of faith, sacrifice, and charity throughout the holy month of Ramadan and rejoice with them on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr,” he said.

He further prayed that the virtues of faith, peace, love, mercy, tolerance, and sacrifice would not only enrich individuals but also reinforce national unity.

“Indeed, it is by faith, working together, and forbearance nurtured by love that we can build a new and more prosperous Nigeria,” Mbah stated.

The governor also pointed out the significance of Ramadan coinciding with the Christian Lent, emphasizing that it should serve as a reminder to promote religious tolerance and national cohesion.

Governor Mbah wished all Muslims in Enugu and across Nigeria a joyous and peaceful Eid celebration, urging them to continue fostering peace and harmony in their communities.

“May the profound lesson inherent in the fact this Ramadan was held alongside the Christian Lent foster religious tolerance and national cohesion,” he said.

The governor also assured the people of Enugu State of his commitment to promoting inclusivity and peaceful coexistence among all religious and ethnic groups.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

