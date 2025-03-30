Eid-El Fitr: Gov Inuwa Joins Emir Of Gombe, Others To Observe Eid Prayer

Share

…Urges Muslims to Sustain Ramadan Lessons, Continue Prayers for Peace and Progress

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Sunday, joined the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, and other Muslim faithful in observing the Eid-el Fitr prayer, marking the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The 2 Raka’at Prayer was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Bubayero Central Mosque Gombe, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari.

Shortly after the prayer, Governor Inuwa Yahaya hosted a brief reception at the Government House, where he urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of Ramadan, particularly the spirit of sacrifice, love, and compassion.

He stated that the lessons of Ramadan, if sustained, will help in alleviating the suffering of the people.

The Governor also emphasized the need for continued prayers for peace and development of Gombe State and Nigeria, noting that collective efforts are essential in ensuring stability and prosperity.

He appreciated the Ulamas and other citizens for the massive prayers offered for the state throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

“Let me thank Allah for sparing our lives to witness the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting. The month of Ramadan has gone, but its virtues must not be thrown away.

“It is based on this that I urge all Muslims to sustain these virtues, particularly the spirit of sacrifice, love, and compassion. At individual levels, and as government, we have taken responsibility to support people in need, we had reward for those generous acts.

“I believe if we uphold these values, we can help alleviate the suffering of our people”, the Governor remarked.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further addressed the increasing activities of Kalare youths, stating that the government is taking measures to curb the menace, among which was the recent donation of 50 operational vehicles to security agencies in the state to enhance their operational capacity in safeguarding the state and fighting against all forms of crimes in the state.

However, the Governor appealed to all stakeholders, including community leaders, security agencies, and parents, to support the administration’s efforts in tackling the issue and ensuring a peaceful and secure society.

As part of the Eid celebration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya led other dignitaries to the Emir’s palace to witness a mini Sallah durbar, known as Jafi.

In his remarks after the durbar procession, the Emir of Gombe, Alh. (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, sued for peace and urged farmers and herders to coexist harmoniously to prevent conflicts, reiterating the emirate’s commitment to supporting the government in its drive to sustain peace, security and development across the state.

On the Governor’s entourage were the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.. Sadam Bello and other Hon. members, Chief of Staff, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Head of Service, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, commissioners, Special Advisers and Heads of Agencies and parastatals among others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

