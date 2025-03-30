Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Idris Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Service

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has joined other world leaders in celebrating Eid-El-Fitr with the Muslim Ummah.

In his Sallah message, Governor Idris called on the people of Kebbi State to strengthen their faith in Allah and support his administration’s commitment to rapid development.

Governor Idris expressed optimism that Allah would reward the fervent prayers and sacrifices made during Ramadan.

He attributed his administration’s achievements in various sectors to Allah’s divine intervention, his ability to unite political leaders, and consultations with stakeholders.

The Governor reassured the people of his commitment to providing result-oriented services, particularly in education, security, healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture.

He pledged to continue providing free fertilizers and subsidized farming inputs to generate employment opportunities.

A catalogue of his administration’s two-year achievements is being prepared for public appraisal.

Governor Idris appreciated the support he and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received from the people of Kebbi State.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy noted that the Governor advised the people to remember the values of empathy, generosity, and self-discipline taught during Ramadan.

Governor Idris also emphasized the importance of seeking knowledge and education in building a prosperous society, a vision shared by President Tinubu’s administration.

The Governor regretted the recent security challenges and assured that measures are being taken to secure the State from armed banditry attacks.

He requested sustained religious preaching beyond Ramadan to improve moral virtues and commitment to serving God and humanity.

