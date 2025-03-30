Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Fintiri Urges Citizens To Embrace Love

Share

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on citizens to embrace peace, love, and unity while praying for the well-being of their neighbours, communities, and the world.

Following the two-rakat Eid prayers at the Fufore Eid Ground, the Governor, in an interview with newsmen, urged peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among citizens.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan in the Fufore Local Government Area, he emphasized that the holy month embodies self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and devotion to Allah.

According to the Governor, “Ramadan is a divine commandment that encourages believers to draw closer to Almighty Allah through self-denial, moderation, and acts of kindness.”

Governor Fintiri highlighted the importance of sustaining the values of sacrifice, charity, and compassion beyond Ramadan.

“Our government is dedicated to fostering peaceful coexistence. I urge Muslims to continue upholding these virtues to contribute to a harmonious and prosperous society,” he said.

He further encouraged Muslims to extend love and support to the less privileged, following the example of Prophet Muhammad.

“When people embody the teachings of their faith, society flourishes with peace and unity. Ramadan is a sacred period for seeking divine guidance, practicing love, and embracing selflessness,” Fintiri added.

Governor Fintiri offered prayers for divine blessings, protection, and rewards for the faithful.

“May Allah accept our acts of worship and grant us peace, prosperity, and protection from harm,” he prayed.

In a colorful Durbar ceremony at the palace of the newly crowned Emir of Fufore, Ahmadu Sani Ribadu, the Emir also echoed a call for peace and harmony.

He thanked Governor Fintiri for creating the Fufore Emirate and for celebrating the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr with the community for the first time in the Emirate’s history.

The Emir urged his people, regardless of religion, to work together for the development of the new Emirate.

