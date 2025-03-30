Eid-El-Fitr: Gov Aliyu Seeks Collective Action Against Banditry

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has called for collective efforts from all segments of society to combat banditry in the State.

He made this call during a Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at his palace.

Governor Aliyu highlighted the progress made by his administration in the fight against insecurity, attributing the successes to the fervent prayers of the people as well as the renewed commitment of the state government and security agencies.

He emphasized the crucial role of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, established by his government, in assisting conventional security forces in securing the state.

The governor commended traditional institutions for their role in curbing banditry and called for sustained efforts.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering support for Islamic propagation in the state and praised wealthy individuals for establishing Ramadan feeding centers to support the less privileged.

Governor Aliyu also praised Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for his contributions to Islamic propagation and called for continued support and guidance from the revered traditional ruler.

In response, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Governor Aliyu for his intervention programs, particularly his support for orphans, the needy, and Islamic scholars.

He praised the government’s ongoing infrastructural development and urged the governor to sustain the initiatives for the benefit of the people.

The Sultan called on citizens to continue offering prayers for their leaders to succeed in their efforts to develop the state and ensure lasting peace.

The Sallah homage was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sokoto State Deputy Governor Idris Muhammed Gobir and Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo

