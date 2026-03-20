Eid-el-Fitr: Goronyo Commends Media Support For Works Ministry

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has extended warm Eid-el-Fitr greetings to members of the media, commending their professionalism and sustained support in promoting the activities of the Ministry of Works.

In a goodwill message to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Minister congratulated journalists and their families on the successful completion of the fasting period, describing the season as one of reflection, sacrifice, and spiritual renewal.

Goronyo expressed deep appreciation for the media’s dedication to effective coverage of the Ministry’s programmes, policies, and achievements, noting that their role remains critical in shaping public understanding and strengthening transparency in governance.

He stated that through timely and accurate reportage, the media has significantly contributed to building public trust and enhancing the image of the Ministry of Works.

The Minister urged media practitioners to continue to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and national service, while sustaining collaboration with the Ministry in advancing its vision and milestones in infrastructure development.

Reiterating his gratitude for their unwavering support and partnership, Goronyo wished all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid celebration.