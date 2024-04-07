Eid El-Fitr: FG Declares Tueday, Wednesday Public Holidays

To commemorate the celebration of Eid El-Fitr, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as public holidays.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aishetu Ndayako.

In the same spirit, the Federal Government expressed its congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah for successfully finishing the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Nigerian government urged every Muslim believer to keep up the spirit of harmony.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulates all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Dr Tunji-Ojo calls on Muslim Ummah to imbibe and practice the virtues that entail kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“He urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of Unity in order to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

“The Minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with everyone and our Great Nation,” the statement said.