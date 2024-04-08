Eid-el-Fitr: FG Declares Tomorrow, Wednesday As Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared tomorrow and Wednesday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a congratulatory message to the Islamic faithful in the country. Eid-el-Fitr festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after observing the Ramadan fast for 29 or 30 days.

The minister congratulated all Muslims in the country for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. He called on the faithful to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“The minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with everyone and our great nation,” the statement read. Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.