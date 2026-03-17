Eid-el-Fitr: FG Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays

In celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting period.

The Minister urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month of Ramadan.

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He also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity and prosperity of the country.

Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate responsibly and extend acts of kindness to the less privileged in society.

According to him, the Federal Government remains committed to fostering national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.