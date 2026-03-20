Eid-el-Fitr: FG Addressing Persistent Gas Supply Challenges –Minister

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday said the Federal Government has taken decisive steps to address persistent gas supply challenges affecting electricity generation.

Adelabu said this yesterday in his Eid-el-Fitr message made available by Mr Bolaji Tunji, his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations.

He expressed optimism that these interventions were already yielding gradual improvements and would significantly enhance power supply in the near future.

The minister said: “Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity for homes, businesses, and industries. “The reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are beginning to take root, and Nigerians will soon witness the full benefits.”

According to him, sustained public trust and cooperation are critical to the success of the admin istration’s reform agenda. He said the president was actively repositioning Nigeria on the global stage to attract investment and foster development.

Adelabu said: “As we celebrate, we take pride in the strides being made under Mr President’s leadership, including his recent engagements in the United Kingdom, which promise significant gains in invest ment, bilateral relations, and economic cooperation.

“These milestones underscore a new direction for our nation. I urge all Nigerians to continue supporting these efforts, so that the gains can be consolidated for the benefit of all.”