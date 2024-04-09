Eid-El-Fitr: DSS Urges Citizens To Celebrate Responsibly, Report Suspicious Activities

The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the public on the need to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr responsibly while striving “for common humanity based on harmonious coexistence, good conscience and neighbourliness”.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the festival, the intelligence agency urged citizens to report suspicious movements and activities to security and law enforcement agencies for prompt action.

A statement signed on Tuesday by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr Peter Afunanya, reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr festival with the Muslim Ummah.

“It heartily congratulates them on the peaceful completion of Ramadan, which is a period of fasting, prayer and reflection for the Muslim faithful worldwide.

“While joining them to thank Allah for the opportunity to complete this auspicious obligation, the Service shares with them, the core values of the festival which include love, mercy and compassion

“These morals resonate deeply with the ideals of peace, harmony and generosity that are fundamental to our country’s collective good. As this joyous occasion is being commemorated, the Service urges everyone to celebrate responsibly, exemplify the true essence of the event and strive for common humanity based on harmonious coexistence, good conscience and neighbourliness.

“The DSS admonishes citizens to carry forward the spirit of charity, empathy and unity beyond the festivities and abstain from any acts that are capable of undermining these principles.

“Similarly, everyone is advised to be security conscious as well as report suspicious activities to security and law enforcement organisations. On its part, the Service will sustain collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other stakeholders to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

“Above all, the Director General, Management and entire Staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) wish you a peaceful celebration and pray that the season brings joy, goodwill and prosperity to all”.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service has enjoined citizens wishing to contact it during and after the holidays to visit: www.dss.gov.ng; dsspr@dss.gov.ng and Telephone lines +234915 339 1309; +234 908 837 3514