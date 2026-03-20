Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has implored leaders and adherents of the Muslim faith to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri to promote love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

Governor Diri stated this on Thursday when he hosted the Muslim community in the state to a Ramadan dinner at the end of the month-long fast in Government House, Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, the Bayelsa governor urged Muslims to demonstrate love to both God and man, forgiveness, as well as exhibit peaceful conduct and compassion, which he noted were the cardinal teachings of Islam.

He also called on them to reflect and appraise their conduct, particularly in the area of peace-building, because in the absence of peace, there would be no meaningful development.

His words: “On behalf of the governor, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, l thank you for all you have been doing in terms of promoting peaceful co-existence in the state. But we want you to have the conviction and acknowledge that it is time to demonstrate actionable peace.

“Bayelsa State has been adjudged the most peaceful state in the country and so we want our Muslim community in the state to do more in exuding love and peaceful conduct in order for Bayelsa to consolidate that position through your contributions.

“We urge you to reflect on the importance of peace because without peace, there can be no development. When people live in fear, your purpose cannot be achieved. Endeavour to make peace within and outside your religion in all you do. This government does not segregate.”

Responding to their requests, which included a state secretariat and an 18-seater bus, Senator Diri assured that the government would address them within limits of available resources.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Godspower Asingba, explained that the Ramadan fast was one of the significant events in the calendar of Muslims for spiritual revival.

He remarked that the state government had been supportive of the Muslim community in the state, noting that during the fast, the Prosperity Government provided food items and financial support.

In his address, Acting Vice President General, Bayelsa State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yahaya Okee, expressed appreciation to God for giving the Muslim community in the state the privilege to witness and participate in this year’s Ramadan fast.

Alhaji Okee stated that the Eid-el-Fitri celebration marked the end of the fast, which symbolised spiritual growth.

He also said it was a time for reconciliation, a show of gratitude to God as well as the Diri administration for its support and leadership.

He expressed appreciation to the government on behalf of the Muslim family in the state for its support, particularly in the provision of food items and cash gifts during festive periods.

The Muslim cleric appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the state government’s office secretariat.