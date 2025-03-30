Eid-El-Fitr: Demonstrate Love, Compassion To Vulnerable – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Eid-El-Fitr by demonstrating love and compassion, particularly toward the vulnerable, and extending acts of charity to all.

Speaking with Journalists after the Eid-El-Fitr prayers marking the end of Ramadan at the Abuja National Eid Prayer Ground on Sunday, the President emphasized the need for Nigerians to uphold the values of righteousness and selflessness learned during Ramadan.

“We should give thanks to the Almighty Allah. We saw the beginning; we started together and ended together in good health and happiness, in prayers for our country and all our people,” Tinubu said.

He further encouraged Nigerians to continue practicing the virtues of Ramadan, saying, “We should continue the good deeds as taught during the Holy Month: care for the vulnerable, the orphans, and the less privileged.

“Everything that we have observed, we should not revert to the path that is not acceptable to the teachings of this month.”

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Abdulkadir Salman Sholagberu, who led the prayers, reiterated the importance of sustaining the values of Ramadan beyond the fasting period.

He urged Muslims to uphold a life of love, righteousness, and care for the poor and vulnerable.

“You worshipped and followed His rules during Ramadan; you contained the Satan (temptations) within you, the Satan from outside.

“Then after Ramadan, immediately, you go back to what you were—sinful servants?” Salman questioned.

Quoting the Quran, he warned against spiritual regression, saying, “Allah says in the Quran: ‘Your example is like someone who was given paradise, then he got old, became helpless, feeble, weak, and turned back against Allah.’

“If you do this, your servitude is like someone who built a mansion for himself and, unfortunately, by his own hands, pulled it down.”

He further called on Muslims to maintain peace, harmony, and love for their Country, stressing that the unity and goodwill demonstrated during Ramadan should not be abandoned after the celebration.

“During the Fast, we showed love to one another; we cared for people in need, we extended charity, and our country was peaceful. Why should we return to rancour after Ramadan?” he asked.

Salman urged the Muslim faithful to live in peace and unity, avoiding discrimination and divisions.

Sunday marked President Tinubu’s first Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Abuja since 2023.

Also present at the prayer ground were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other senior government officials.

