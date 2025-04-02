Eid-El-Fitr: COAS Rallies Troops To Wipe Out Remnants Of Boko Haram

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede yesterday ordered troops battling Boko Haram fighters in the North West to completely wipe out the insurgents.

Oluyede, who issued the order when he celebrated Eid-el-Fitr with wounded soldiers at the Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, urged the troops to remain steadfast and committed to the mission rid the region of the hoodlums who have wreaked havoc in the area over the years.

He said: “Let us continue to work together to ensure the safety and security of our nation, protecting all key national assets and the civil populace.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge the tremendous effort and sacrifices made by each and every one of you in the fight against insurgency.

“Your bravery, resilience, and commitment to our great nation are truly inspiring. “Also as we gathered today to celebrate the end of Ramadan, let me express my gratitude to the government and the good people of Borno State who have taken time out of their busy schedules to join us.

“Your presence is a testament to the love we share with our gallant troops in the field. “We implore you to develop and sustain a community resilient in the fight against insurgency in order to facilitate the return to normalcy.”

The COAS, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC,) 7 Division Maj-Gen. Abubakar Haruna, praised the collaboration and support from other security agencies and civil organisations in the counter-insurgency fight.

Oluyede said: Your contributions have been invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the fight against insurgency.” He added: “As we celebrate, let us not forget the fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation.

“Let us remember their families and loved ones, who continue to bear the burden of their loss. “We honour their sacrifices, and we remain committed to the mission they fought for.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

