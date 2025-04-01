Eid-El-Fitr: COAS Celebrates With Wounded Soldiers, Troops

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olafemi Oluyede, has charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast to intensify their efforts to completely wipe out the remnants of Boko Haram.

Oluyede who made this call on Monday at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri while delivering his Sallah message to the troops, urged officers and soldiers to remain steadfast and committed to their mission.

“As we celebrate today, I charge officers and soldiers to remain steadfast and committed to our mission. Let us continue to work together to ensure the safety and security of our nation, protecting all key national assets and the civil populace,” he said.

The COAS commended the troops for their sacrifices in the fight against insurgency, acknowledging their bravery, resilience, and dedication to the nation.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge the tremendous effort and sacrifices made by each and every one of you in the fight against insurgency. Your bravery, resilience, and commitment to our great nation are truly inspiring.

“As we gather today to celebrate the end of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Special Guest of Honour, the government, and the good people of Borno State for taking time out of their busy schedules to join us.

“Your presence is a testament to the love we share with our gallant troops in the field. We implore you to develop and sustain community resilience in the fight against insurgency to facilitate the return to normalcy.”

Represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Abubakar Haruna, the COAS also acknowledged the support received from other security agencies and civil organizations.

“I also want to acknowledge the collaboration and support we have received from other security agencies and civil organizations.

“Your contributions have been invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the fight against insurgency.”

He emphasized the significance of Eid-El-Fitr as a period of reflection and spiritual growth, calling on soldiers to uphold the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity.

“As we celebrate, let us not forget the fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. Let us remember their families and loved ones, who continue to bear the burden of their loss.

“We honor their memories and sacrifices and remain committed to the mission they fought for. May Allah accept their sacrifices and grant them eternal peace.”

The COAS also appreciated the Borno State Government for its continued support and assured that the military would sustain efforts to end insurgency in the state and the Northeast.

To the families of the troops, he expressed gratitude for their unwavering support.

“To our families, I want to express my gratitude for your unwavering support and understanding. Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for your love and encouragement.

“As we celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, let us remember the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity that define this joyous occasion. Let us extend our hands in friendship and solidarity to our fellow Nigerians, regardless of their background or faith.”

Earlier, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Wahidi Shuabu, urged troops at the frontline to continue working hard to ensure the unity and stability of the nation.

Represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Anthony Okpodu, he commended the COAS for his leadership and determination in driving the military’s efforts to protect the nation.

“To our indefatigable and amiable Chief of Army Staff, we admire your determination and leadership in driving our efforts to protect our nation and its people.

“Your vision and guidance have been instrumental in our operational successes, and we are grateful for your unwavering support.

“Your presence underscores your leadership determination to move the Nigerian Army forward to deal with and stamp out insurgency that has bedeviled the Northeast, especially Borno State.”

