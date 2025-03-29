Eid-El-Fitr Celebration To Be Observed Sunday – Sultan 

Share

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH.

In a special broadcast to the Muslim Ummah on Saturday from his palace, the Sultan said that the new moon was seen in various parts of the country.

Reports of the moon sighting were received from traditional leaders and Muslim organizations across the country, including Daura, Borno, Dutse, Maru, and JIBWIS in Jos.

The Sultanate Council Moon Committee verified and authenticated these reports.

As a result, Sunday, March 30, 2025, will mark the first day of Shawwal 1446 AH and Eid-el-Fitr, Sultan Sa’ad declared.

He advised Muslims to put into practice the lessons they learned during the fasting period.

Sultan Sa’ad also called on Nigerians to continue living in harmony with one another for the country’s socioeconomic development.

He urged Muslims to pray for the country’s political leaders at all levels.

