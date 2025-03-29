New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Eid-El-Fitr Celebration To…

Eid-El-Fitr Celebration To Be Observed Sunday – Sultan 

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH.

In a special broadcast to the Muslim Ummah on Saturday from his palace, the Sultan said that the new moon was seen in various parts of the country.

Reports of the moon sighting were received from traditional leaders and Muslim organizations across the country, including Daura, Borno, Dutse, Maru, and JIBWIS in Jos.

The Sultanate Council Moon Committee verified and authenticated these reports.

As a result, Sunday, March 30, 2025, will mark the first day of Shawwal 1446 AH and Eid-el-Fitr, Sultan Sa’ad declared.

He advised Muslims to put into practice the lessons they learned during the fasting period.

Sultan Sa’ad also called on Nigerians to continue living in harmony with one another for the country’s socioeconomic development.

He urged Muslims to pray for the country’s political leaders at all levels.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ramadan: Gov Aliyu Lauds Philanthropists For Supporting Needy
Read Next

Iheanacho Scores First Middlesbrough Goal In Win Over Oxford
Share
Copy Link
×