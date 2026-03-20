The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called for deeper unity between Christians and Muslims, urging both faith communities to work together in tackling Nigeria’s growing insecurity, economic hardship, and social divisions.

In a goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, the President of the CBCN, Most Rev Matthew Ndagoso, said the current challenges facing the country demand more than peaceful coexistence, stressing the need for active collaboration rooted in shared values.

He said: “At a time when our nation faces serious challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, and deep social divisions, it calls us to move beyond mere coexistence and to live as brothers and sisters, working side by side to build a nation founded on justice, truth, and mutual respect.”

The cleric noted that this year’s Ramadan and Christian Lenten season, which began simultaneously, presented a rare and symbolic moment for unity, describing it as a reminder of the common spiritual foundation shared by both religions.

“This providential convergence highlights our shared commitment to sacrifice, prayer, and reliance on God, and reminds us that we are bound together in a common pursuit of peace and righteousness,” he added.

The bishops commended Muslims across the country for their devotion during Ramadan, particularly their commitment to fasting, prayer, and charity, which they described as a powerful example in a troubled world.

“Your discipline in fasting, prayer, and almsgiving stands as a compelling witness to faith, self-restraint, and devotion to God, offering a timely and much-needed example in a world often marked by excess, distraction, and division.”

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, the CBCN urged them to sustain the virtues cultivated during the holy month, especially compassion, generosity, and concern for the less privileged.

“We pray that the fruits of Ramadan may endure, renewing hearts, purifying intentions, and deepening compassion, and bringing abundant blessings to your families and to our nation,” Ndagoso stated.

The bishops also used the occasion to pray for national healing and good governance, calling on leaders to prioritise the common good.

“May the Almighty God bless our nation with unity, protect all who dwell in it, and guide our leaders in the path of righteousness and in the service of the common good.”

They further wished Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid celebration, expressing hope that the festival would usher in renewed commitment to peace and national cohesion saying, “May this celebration of Eid bring you and your loved ones joy, serenity, and divine favour.”