Eid-El-Fitr: CAN Felicitates Muslims, Condemns Uromi Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the joyous celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, in a message issued on Sunday, urged both Muslims and Christians to coexist peacefully, live in unity, and embrace national harmony to build a stronger country.

He said, “As Christians, we deeply resonate with these practices, sharing with our Muslim neighbors the values of prayer, fasting, charity, and community. These common principles form the foundation of our unity and offer hope for a stronger, more harmonious Nigeria.”

However, the CAN President expressed deep concern over the worsening economic and security challenges in the country and condemned the recent massacre of 16 hunters who were mistaken for kidnappers while traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Calling for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims, Okoh stressed the urgent need to address gaps in effective law enforcement, emphasizing that extrajudicial killings violate human rights and represent a cruel act of lawlessness.

“As we acknowledge this occasion, we cannot ignore the pressing challenges confronting our nation. Security threats, such as rampant kidnappings and violence, cast a shadow over our communities.

“Economic difficulties, including soaring inflation and widespread unemployment, place immense burdens on countless families. Social unrest, fueled by these and other grievances, continues to test our resilience.

“It is within this troubled context that we must address a recent and devastating incident. A few days ago, sixteen hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano to mark Eid-el-Fitr were brutally murdered by a mob in Uromi, Edo State.

“Mistaken for kidnappers due to the traditional hunting tools they carried, these innocent men suffered a horrific fate—beaten and burned alive in an act of mob violence, denied any chance of due process.

“This extrajudicial killing is a grievous violation of human rights and a chilling reminder of the dangers of lawlessness. We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of these hunters, who now mourn the loss of their loved ones taken in such a senseless and brutal manner.

“Our thoughts are also with all families affected by recent acts of violence and injustice across Nigeria.

“These tragedies inflict profound pain and could erode trust in our legal system, highlighting the urgent need for effective law enforcement and the upholding of the rule of law. The government must act decisively to address these failures and ensure justice is served.

“In the face of such challenges, we must not succumb to despair. Instead, let this moment spur us to unite for peace and security. I urge all Nigerians to practice charity, support those in need, and stand together against violence and division.

“Specifically, we call on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing of the sixteen hunters and ensure the perpetrators face justice.

“Leaders at all levels must also promote understanding and reject mob actions. CAN reaffirms its commitment to dialogue and cooperation with Muslim leaders, fostering interfaith initiatives to build a stronger nation.

“As we extend our goodwill on Eid-el-Fitr, let us embrace compassion, forgiveness, and mutual respect—values that can lead us towards a Nigeria where every life is cherished and protected. Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and sisters!”

