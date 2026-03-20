Eid-el-Fitr: CAN Calls For Unity Among Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri, saying Nigeria needs unity now more than ever.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his goodwill message to the Muslims, said the country cannot overcome its challenges unless citizens stand together.

“From insecurity to economic hardship, the challenges before us are real, but so too is our shared strength.

“Nigeria works best when we stand together; not divided by faith or ethnicity, but united by a common purpose and a shared future.

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“It calls us to reject division, to choose dialogue over distrust, and to act in ways that heal rather than harm.

“This is how nations move forward, not just in words, but through everyday actions.”

Okoh, further stated that the Association joins Muslim compatriots in prayer for Nigeria; for lasting peace, improved security, economic recovery, and leadership guided by wisdom and compassion.

“We pray that the right values nurtured during Ramadan will endure beyond this season, especially in caring for the poor, protecting the vulnerable, and building a more just society.

“Let this Eid be more than a celebration; let it be a reset for our national conscience.

“May this season bring joy to your homes, good health to your families, and peace to our nation. May God bless Nigeria and guide us all as we continue to live together in unity. Eid Mubarak!