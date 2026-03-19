Eid-el-Fitr: Borno Police Imposes Restriction Of Movement From 6am To 12pm

The Borno State Police Command has placed a restriction of vehicular Movement from 6am to 12pm on Friday to ensure a hitch free Allah celebration

The Police command, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Nahum Daso, said, “As part of these measures, the Command hereby announces the restriction on the movement of tricycles (Keke Napep) from 6am to 12pm on 20/03/2026.

“This directive is aimed at enhancing security coordination, ease crowd management, and prevent any potential security threats. Members of the public are enjoined to comply strictly.”

“In furtherance of its constitutional mandate to protect lives and property, the Command has emplaced a comprehensive security architecture to ensure a peaceful, safe, and hitch-free Eid celebration across the State.

“To ensure effective security coverage, the Command, in synergy with other security agencies, has deployed adequate personnel to Eid prayer grounds, markets, motor parks, and other vulnerable points for crowd control, access regulation, traffic management, and general security surveillance.”

“In addition, operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have been strategically positioned at major gathering points to conduct thorough screening and scanning of all persons and items entering designated venues, as part of proactive measures to forestall any untoward incidents.”, the police added.

The state further said ” the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid psc, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders, Intelligence and surveillance operatives to intensify visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and sustained patrols throughout the festive period, while upholding professionalism and respect for fundamental human rights..

The Command extends its well wishes to the Muslim Umah for the successful completion of the Month of Ramadan and urged them to continue to exhibit the lesson learnt in the Holy month beyond Ramadan.

The Command also advised worshippers to observe Eid prayers at designated grounds closest to their residences, to minimize movement and avoid overcrowding.

The Command further urged residents to remain vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and promptly report any suspicious movements or objects.

Parents and guardians are equally advised to keep close watch over their children, particularly in crowded environments.

The Borno State Police Command reassures the good people of the State of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order before, during, and after the festivities.

The police urged public to contact these Emergency Contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293. If they notice any suspicious movement or objects.